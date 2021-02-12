FPJ Evening Brief: Check out top 5 news updates of February 12, 2021

2. Uttarakhand glacier burst: One more body recovered, death toll mounts to 37

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident reached 37 after one more body was recovered from the riverbank near Maithana village on Friday, informed Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Swati S Bhadoria.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that the rescue team will resume the drilling operation in the Tapovan tunnel to gain entry into a smaller tunnel which is 12 meters below the existing tunnel as there is a possibility of human presence there.

The operation was temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River yesterday.

3. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi says he is resigning from the post

The All India Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha today, ANI reported.

In his speech in the upper house today, Trivedi said that he is feeling suffocated that they are not able to do anything over violence in the West Bengal.

"I am grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of West Bengal," Trivedi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

4. Chanda Kochhar granted bail in ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar was granted bail by a special PMLA court here on Friday in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had on January 30 summoned Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and other accused in the case after taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet.

Accordingly, Chanda Kochhar appeared before special court judge A A Nandgoankar. Following her appearance, her lawyer Vijay Agarwal filed her bail application. The court allowed the same on a bond of Rs 5 lakh.

The CBI was investigating irregularities in the Rs 40,000 crore loan granted by a consortium of lenders. Chanda Kochhar has been accused of misusing her position in the company after she allegedly provided a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group on a quid pro quo basis in 2012.

5. Markets end flat after choppy trade; rupee closes at 72.75 against US dollar

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat after choppy trade on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gyrated 543.96 points before closing 12.78 points or 0.02 per cent higher at its new closing record of 51,544.30.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, slipped 10 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,163.30.

Incidentally, the rupee gained 12 paise to settle at 72.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday ahead of the release of key macro-economic data amid sustained foreign capital inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.75 and a low of 72.83.

It finally ended at 72.75 against the American currency, registering a rise of 12 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had finished at 72.87.