TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi says he is resigning from the post

The All India Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha today, ANI reported.

In his speech in the upper house today, Trivedi said that he is feeling suffocated that they are not able to do anything over violence in the West Bengal.

"I am grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of West Bengal," Trivedi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.