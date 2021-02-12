TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi says he is resigning from the post

The All India Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha today, ANI reported.
In his speech in the upper house today, Trivedi said that he is feeling suffocated that they are not able to do anything over violence in the West Bengal.
"I am grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of West Bengal," Trivedi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.
Reacting to the announcement by Trivedi, TMC MP Sukhendu S Roy said," Trinamool means grassroots. This will give us an opportunity to send a "grassroots" worker of ours soon to the Rajya Sabha."
Dinesh Trivedi is serving as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. He is a former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha representing Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal.
He was the Union Minister for Railways and the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare under Manmohan Singh's cabinet.