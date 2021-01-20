West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari takes up responsibility to ensure BJP's win from Nandigram

Kolkata: Newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that he will take the responsibility to mark BJP’s victory from the Nandigram constituency and asked the people of Chandannagar not to vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“I don’t know who will contest the Nandigram seat from BJP, but I can assure everyone that I will take the responsibility of BJP’s win against the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee,” claimed Suvendu also adding that ‘as the elections are nearing Chief Minister’s head is not working and is not aware of her speeches’.

Notably, addressing a rally at Nandigram, Mamata on January 18 declared that she will contest the assembly election from Nandigram.

Slamming the TMC leaders, the former West Bengal transport minister said that the Left Front leaders are much better than the TMC.

“Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was a very nice person. We often slam the Left Front but they are much better than the TMC leaders. TMC is filled with corruption,” added Suvendu.

“I had many portfolios and people say that they trusted me and empowered me, but the truth is we were treated as slaves and not co-leaders. This is the main reason for my defection,” claimed Suvendu urging all the ‘dissent’ leaders of TMC to join BJP and work for the benefit of the people.

Alleging that the TMC won the last parliamentary election by booth rigging, Suvendu said, “There were 16 booths where the TMC didn’t allow to count the vote. Just like from the rally TMC announces candidates’ names, similarly the TMC supremo does whatever she feels is right. Just like she changes the central government scheme’s name and calls it to be of Bengal.”

The former TMC MLA also added that Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee is ‘completely corrupted and will soon be under CBI scanner’.

“If this party is not ousted from power, corruption will never end in West Bengal and the poor will remain poor and jobless will never get jobs,” stated Adhikari.