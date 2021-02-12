Markets end flat after choppy trade; rupee closes at 72.75 against US dollar

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat after choppy trade on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gyrated 543.96 points before closing 12.78 points or 0.02 per cent higher at its new closing record of 51,544.30.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, slipped 10 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,163.30.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC twins, Bajaj Finserv and SBI.

On the other hand, ITC, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, most bourses remained closed for holidays.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Incidentally, the rupee gained 12 paise to settle at 72.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday ahead of the release of key macro-economic data amid sustained foreign capital inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.75 and a low of 72.83.

It finally ended at 72.75 against the American currency, registering a rise of 12 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had finished at 72.87.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.20 per cent to 90.60.

"Indian Rupee gained strength amid softening of crude oil prices and steady FII inflows. Additionally, expectation of improved macro-economic data supported Rupee," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Market participants will be keeping an eye on inflation and industrial production numbers and better-than-estimate numbers could extend gains for the currency, forex traders said.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 60.70 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 944.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)