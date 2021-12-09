e-Paper Get App

FPJ-Ed: Coal India signs MOU with IIM Calcutta to train its senior executives on 'Contract Management'

Being the largest coal producer in the world, the government-owned coal mining and refining corporation Coal India Limited, brings future- oriented opportunities with the collaboration.
Prerana Pamkar
Twitter/Coal India Limited

Twitter/Coal India Limited

On December 9, Mr. S. K. Singh, GM- HRD, Coal India Limited signed the MoU on behalf of Coal India Ltd. with the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, Coal India Limited will train its senior executives in a week-long residential program on 'Contract Management'.

Mr. S. K. Singh, GM-HRD, Coal India Limited signed the MoU on behalf of CIL and Prof. Manish Thakur, Dean, IIM, Calcutta on behalf of IIM, Calcutta. Shri. Vinay Ranjan, Director - P&IR, CIL, and Prof. Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director, IIM, Calcutta was present on the occasion.

Being the largest coal producer in the world, the government-owned coal mining and refining corporation Coal India Limited, brings future- oriented opportunities with the collaboration.

Given that IIM Calcutta is one of only three triple-accredited business schools, Its collaboration between Coal India Limited will give the major exposure for better training to the senior executives of CIL.

