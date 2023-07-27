 FPJ Cyber Secure: CBI Arrests Delhi Man, Recovers Cash Worth ₹ 1 Crore
The accused, along with others, had impersonated as a Canadian government official to dupe unsuspecting victims.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
FPJ Cyber Secure |

CBI officials arrested a man in a crypto fraud case and recovered cash worth approximately Rs 1 crore. The accused was produced before the Designated Court, Delhi, on Thursday was remanded to police custody till July 29.

Authorities had registered a case on May 11 against two Delhi residents and other unknown people for allegedly impersonating as Canadian government officials and carrying out fraudulent activities.

Targeted unsuspecting foreigners

Their modus operandi involved providing fake technical support consultation to unsuspecting foreign victims and coercing them into transferring cryptocurrency funds. The ill-gotten cryptocurrency assets were subsequently routed through multiple crypto wallets (Bitcoins), ultimately ending up in the perpetrators' own crypto accounts.

The arrested man has been identified as Sahil Pal.

