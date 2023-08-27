FPJ Cyber Secure: 24-Year-Old Engineer Conned Of ₹5 Lakh In Task-Based Job

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Cyber ​​fraudsters duped an engineer of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of offering him a part-time job for Amazon. Dongri Police Station registered a complaint regarding the case.

According to the police, complainant Mohammad Rizwan Khan (24) who works in an IT company in Andheri said that a woman named Diya called him saying she was from the Amazon promotion department. Diya told Khan that she was offering him a part-time job in which Khan would be paid if he sent a screenshot of the company's items after adding them to the add to cart.

Diya told Khan that he could earn Rs 1,500 to Rs 5000 daily through the part-time job.

Khan liked Diya's offer and completed the task given to him, following which he was credited with Rs 150. Khan was then added to the Telegram group and given another task for which he was again paid.

After this, another link was sent to Khan through which he was asked to take up the task by paying Rs 1,000. After this, a person named Indradev Pandey asked Khan to invest Rs 1,000 in Bitcoin and in return Khan received1,300 rupees.

Khan proceeded to invest Rs 2,000, for which he got Rs 2,300. Following this, another woman named Ananya contacted Khan asking him to invest Rs 75,100, which Khan complied. After this Ananya told Khan that she has not received the money, so he sent the money again and this time asked Khan to send Rs 82,900.

Eventually, the cyber thugs took Rs 5 lakh from Khan under the pretext of investment. Calls made to them from Khan went unanswered. When Khan understood that he had been cheated, he registered sought help from the police.

An officer of Dongri police said that they have launched an investigation by registering FIR under section 406,420 of IPC and IT Act.

What is add-to-cart?

As opposed to a “buy” button or a “buy now” button, the add-to-cart button allows customers to save items to their cart so they can continue shopping, then complete the checkout process later on in the process.

