Four-year-old elephant who suffered psychological trauma after falling into ditch passes away in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Aditya, the four-year old elephant who was suffering from psychological trauma after falling into a ditch, finally breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday, June 29.

An official said Aditya had collapsed and died in the wee hours of Monday.

Aditya, an elephant at Maharashtra's only camp for elephants – Kamlapur in Gadchiroli, where elephants are kept in semi-captive conditions, had spent the night in the pit and was only rescued the next day in the morning by a forest department team. After the incident, which happened earlier this month, the pachyderm was withdrawn and was keeping away from food.