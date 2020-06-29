Now, cow's jaw severely injured after eating explosives wrapped in food in Andhra Pradesh

Sub-Inspector Lokesh Reddy told ANI, "While grazing in a forest, the cow mistakenly bit a crude bomb which was kept for wild animals. A case has been registered."

Hindustan Times reported that the cow''s lower jaw got ripped off. The police said that after hearing the loud noise, cattle grazers nearby rushed to the spot and immediately moved the injued cow to the goshala. The cow was giver medical aid at the goshala.

Now, the police said that the cow has been shifted to a government veterinary hospital in Tirupati and will undergo a surgery on Monday evening.

The caretaker of 'Gow-Matha Peetham' who is identified as Arjun Reddy said that they are not sure if they can restore the cow's jow back to normal through a surgery. He also said that the cow is now surviving on IV fluids.

However, after the investigation, it was found that the explosive was made of sulphur and other materials that was wrapped in food and was kept there by hunters to trap wild boards,said the police inspector, adding that they identified few suspects and are now questioning them.

The police has registered a case under Section 286 (Negligent conduct in using explosives) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code. Further, a case has been filed under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 9 (B) (1) of the Explosives Act.