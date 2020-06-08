Four terrorists killed in J&K's Shopian district; police and security forces inspecting the area

More details on this are awaited.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Pinjora village of Shopain district of South kashmir Police and security forces are on the job," J-K Police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.