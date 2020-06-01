3 terrorists killed in encounter with Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu: Three heavily-armed terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with army troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
A group of terrorists attempted to sneak into this side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Monday but were intercepted by the alert troops near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, the officials said. They said three terrorists were killed as the army successfully foiled their infiltration attempt.
"In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May, alert troops of Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera Sector. 3 heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed. Search operation in the area is in progress," the Indian Army said.
Earlier, a major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army.
