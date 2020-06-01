3 terrorists killed in encounter with Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu: Three heavily-armed terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with army troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

A group of terrorists attempted to sneak into this side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Monday but were intercepted by the alert troops near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, the officials said. They said three terrorists were killed as the army successfully foiled their infiltration attempt.