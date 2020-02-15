Four children killed after school bus catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur

Four school children were killed on Saturday after the school bus they were travelling in caught fire. Several others are thought to be injured.

The incident took place in Punjab's Sangrur district -- on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road.

The students returning from school and were travelling on a Simran Public School bus. According to an IANS report, there were 12 students on board.

Eight children were safely taken out by people working in nearby fields, police said. They have since been admitted to a nearby hospital.

However, four children in the age group of 10 to 12 years were charred to death, they added.

Reportedly, the driver of the van escaped after the accident.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that a police team has been sent to the accident spot.

Further details awaited.