Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says 'discussed security-related issues' with NSA Ajit Doval

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in Delhi. After the meeting, Singh said they discussed "security-related issues". However, he said that he can't share them.

This came after Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the farmers' issue. "Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood," the former Punjab CM tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Singh on Thursday made it clear that he would quit the Congress party but won't be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I will resign...will not stay in the party," he said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab, whose security was the predominant priority for him. "I will not be treated in this humiliating manner...I will not take such insults," he said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress.

Besides, Singh again took a potshot at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had recently resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief. "...I had said it before also that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the right man for Punjab, and if he contests, I will not let him win...," he said. "During my tenure as Chief Minister, there were (Punjab Congress) chiefs, but what Navjot Singh Sidhu did has never been done before," he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:20 PM IST