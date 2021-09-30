Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to continue in Congress: Report

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to stay in the Congress after he held meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh and resolved their differences on Wednesday, a report by India Today said.

The state’s ex-Congress chief is working with Channi on a peace formula to fix the ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress and is likely to address a joint press briefing soon with the chief minister, the report stated.

Sidhu's aide had hinted at a climb down in the morning as he said the cricketer-turned-politician "will stay Punjab Congress chief and lead the Congress in next year's election".

Mohammad Mustafa, adviser to Navjot Sidhu, told NDTV that the "issue will be resolved soon".

"The Congress leadership understands Navjot Sidhu and Sidhu is not beyond the Congress leadership. He is not Amarinder Singh, who never cared for the Congress and its leadership," Mustafa said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. (PPCC) on Tuesday. He, however, added that he will continue to serve the Congress party.

Sidhu took to Twitter to make the announcement and posted the letter he had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Wednesday in a video message flagged the issue of appointment of "tainted" officials and ministers.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Sidhu said, "I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion." "I cannot compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I cannot misguide high command nor can I let them be misguided," he said.

