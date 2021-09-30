'Chief Minister Channi has invited me for talks': Navjot Singh Sidhu as Congress tries to appease him to come back

While Congress seems to be in the midst of trying to placate Navjot Singh Sidhu to withdraw his resignation, the former batsman today said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had invited him “for talks”.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Chief Minister has invited me for talks... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions."

Earlier on Wednesday, Channi had urged the "Congress family's head" Sidhu, to resolve issues. Navjot Singh Sidhu has earlier stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

Navjot Singh Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. He is reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointed Sidhu as the Congress chief, apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:38 PM IST