Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:22 AM IST

Former PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable, say AIIMS officials

ANI
Dr. Manmohan Singh | File Photo

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi for evaluation of fever is stable, said hospital officials on Wednesday.

"The eighty-nine year Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable," AIIMS officials said.

The former Prime Minister is under the observation of doctors.

Wishing Manmohan Singh a speedy and full recovery, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Praying for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's full and speedy recovery."

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:22 AM IST
