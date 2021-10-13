e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:29 PM IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness

FPJ Web Desk
Dr. Manmohan Singh | File Photo

Dr. Manmohan Singh | File Photo

Advertisement

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday was admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakeness. According to a report, Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness.

Mr Singh had been complaining of fever since yesterday. His condition is currently stable and he is being administered vital fluids.

Earlier this year, the Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal