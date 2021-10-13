Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday was admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakeness. According to a report, Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness.

Mr Singh had been complaining of fever since yesterday. His condition is currently stable and he is being administered vital fluids.

Earlier this year, the Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:29 PM IST