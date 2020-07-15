Former Kerala priest moves HC to marry minor girl he raped in 2016

The prosecution argued that the court cannot be made a forum for the marriage of a rape convict with the victim as it would send a wrong message.

In his plea, Vadakkumcherry said the only impediment to the marriage was his priesthood and now he is eligible for entering wedlock as he had been dispensed with priestly duties and rights by the Pope and has been reduced to the state of a layman.

The court posted the case for July 24 for further consideration.

A POCSO court in Thalassery had last year sentenced Vadakkumchery to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs three lakh on him.

Vadakkumcherry was the vicar of the local church in Kottiyur in Kannur district and manager at the school where the victim was studying.

He was arrested two years ago while trying to flee to Canada.

Adhering to a policy of zero tolerance towards clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis had expelled the priest convicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights.