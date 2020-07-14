Bhopal: Congress silence over rape accused Pyare Miyan raises eyebrows

Congress is tight lipped on Pyare Miyan, wanted in connection with the rape of a minor. Miyan. Owner of a media house was booked in connection with rape of minors on Sunday and since then he is on the run. Five minor girls have accused the journalist of sexually assault and harassment.

Congress silence on the issue has raised many eyebrows as, even after two days the party has not come out with any statement. Neither Congress Women wing nor the PCC gave any statement over the sexual assault on the minors. Even the chairperson of Women Commission has not given any official statement. The state government had taken strict action against the journo and have razed the two illegal constructions. Raids were conducted on his properties.

Sources informed that one of the Congress leaders contacted the police over the issue.