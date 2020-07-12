Bhopal: Media house owner booked for rape, woman accomplice held

BHOPAL: Ratibad police have registered a case against media house owner and his female accomplice in connection with the alleged rape of minor girls and a woman. The police have taken the accused woman into custody, while the man is on the run.

"A case was filed against Pyare Miya (68) and his accomplice Sweeti Vishwakarma (21) under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged sexual exploitation of four girls and a woman,” Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhopal (South) Sai Krishna Thota said. The case was registered at the city's Ratibad police station and it will be transferred to Shahpura police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, he said.

Ratibad police arrested a Sweeti, and ‘detained’ five others including four minors who were found moving under suspicious conditions in the wee hours of Sunday. The girls claimed that they were returning from a birthday party organised by Pyare Miyan, who runs a media house. The party was organised at his a flat in Vishnu Heights, Shahpura. The girls, who appeared to be in inebriated condition, claimed that they lost their way to Idgah hills, where they reside.

The police are investigating into their late night adventure as one of the minors alleged to have been raped at the party, while three others claimed to have been sexually assaulted on different occasions in the past. They were brought to the police station. The minors have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Sweety had escorted the girls to the late night party. Sweety’s grandmother works as a housemaid at Miyan residence. Ratibad SHO Sudesh Tiwari said the cops spotted the girls on two scooters around 3 am on Sunday.