Bhopal: Media house owner booked for rape, woman accomplice held

BHOPAL: Ratibad police have registered a case against media house owner and his female accomplice in connection with the alleged rape of minor girls and a woman. The police have taken the accused woman into custody, while the man is on the run.
"A case was filed against Pyare Miya (68) and his accomplice Sweeti Vishwakarma (21) under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged sexual exploitation of four girls and a woman,” Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhopal (South) Sai Krishna Thota said. The case was registered at the city's Ratibad police station and it will be transferred to Shahpura police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime took place, he said.
Ratibad police arrested a Sweeti, and ‘detained’ five others including four minors who were found moving under suspicious conditions in the wee hours of Sunday. The girls claimed that they were returning from a birthday party organised by Pyare Miyan, who runs a media house. The party was organised at his a flat in Vishnu Heights, Shahpura. The girls, who appeared to be in inebriated condition, claimed that they lost their way to Idgah hills, where they reside.
The police are investigating into their late night adventure as one of the minors alleged to have been raped at the party, while three others claimed to have been sexually assaulted on different occasions in the past. They were brought to the police station. The minors have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Sweety had escorted the girls to the late night party. Sweety’s grandmother works as a housemaid at Miyan residence. Ratibad SHO Sudesh Tiwari said the cops spotted the girls on two scooters around 3 am on Sunday.
The girls who appeared to be drunk, on being interrogated said they were returning from a birthday party organised at Vishnu Heights under Shahpura Police station. The girls claimed they were heading back home but lost their way to Idgah Hills. The girls reside at EWS House. The cops not buying their claim brought them to Ratibad police station and handed over the minors to CWC.
Child Help Line Archana Sahay said the girls claimed that they were called for a birthday party at a flat owned by Miyan, at Vishnu Height apartments in Shahpura. They gathered there to celebrate the birthday of one of the girls, who too is among those detained. One minor girl has reported being raped in the party, while others confessed to have been sexually exploited on different occasions in the past.
The girls will be subjected to medical tests to inquire if they had liquor at the party.Their parents told police that their girls claimed that they used to do housekeeping work at bungalows.
Minors sexually exploited
ASP Rajat Saklecha said the three other girls have told police of being sexually assaulted the past. A probe is underway to establish the identity of all persons involved in the racket,the woman escorting the minors is being interrogated, he added..
