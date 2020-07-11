Bhopal: CRPF personnel found dead in barrack

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was found dead in his barrack on Saturday morning. The Misrod police have registered a case and probe is underway. Assistant sub inspector Arun Kumar Sharma said body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the reason for his death.

The deceased Rajeev Kumar slept with other men in his barrack number four on Friday night but did not wake up in the morning. When his colleagues tried to wake him up, he did not respond. They informed their seniors and after a medical examination, he was pronounced dead.

The Misrod police was then informed. The incident appears like he had suffered attack but the reason will be known once the autopsy report is with us, said Sharma. The CRPF personnel will also be questioned in connection with the investigation, he said. In another incident, a 27-year-old person died during treatment in a hospital. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The Kohefiza police have registered a case and have initiated a probe.

He had consumed celphos at his house on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ayush Agrawal, a resident of Vitthal Colony in Kohefiza. His father runs garment shop in the area. The reason for the extreme step taken was not known. His family members rushed him to hospital on Friday evening where he died. Police said he was suffering from depression. Further investigation is on.