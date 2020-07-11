Coronavirus in Bhopal: COVID-19 tally of MP capital reaches 3,492 as of July 11

As per the official update issued on July 11, the coronavirus tally of Bhopal has reached to 3,492 as 85 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached to 118 and 2,609 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals as of now.

The number of active cases in Bhopal is at 765.

In one of the posh localities of the city, Arera Colony reported four coronavirus cases on Saturday. In addition to this, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported from Military Colony, Bairagarh.

Moreover, Palak Hotel, Panjabi Baug reported two positive cases, three news cases were reported from Aacharpura Colony, and AIIMS and GMC areas accounted for one case each.