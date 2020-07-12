Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE Class 12 results likely to be declared next week

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 exam results are likely to be declared next week. As per the latest information from the board, Class 12 results will be released in the third week of July.

In the meantime, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is slated to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 15.

Deven Sonwani, Divisional Officer, MPBSE shared that the results of MP Board for 10th and 12th standard students are being released separately after decades.

“This is the first time after 30 years that MP Board Class 10 results were declared before Class 12,” he noted.

This year, 62.84% of students have qualified in the Class 10 examination. At the same time, there were 15 students who have gotten got 100% marks.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the imposition of lockdown to control its spread, two papers for Class 10 and 12 were not conducted.

The State government had decided to cancel the Class 10 examinations. At the same time, the remaining exams of Class 12 were conducted as planned from June 9 to June 16.

Overall, about 19 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of 2020.

Students can check the official website of MPBSE to stay updated about the results of the Class 12 board examination. Since Class 10 board examination results saw lenient marking and better results, Class 12 students are hoping for the same.