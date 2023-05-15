Former Karnataka top cop Praveen Sood named new CBI director; here's a look back at his feud DK Shivakumar

Praveen Sood (left) and DK Shivakumar(right) | Twitter

In 2017, Praveen Sood was transferred from his position as Bengaluru city police commissioner amid controversy. The transfer allegedly took place due to multiple complaints against Sood received by then chief minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah.

Sood had been in the eye of the storm for his handling of several high-profile cases, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh and the assault on a woman journalist by a group of men on a bus.

Siddaramaiah had accused Sood of not being impartial in his investigations and of being biased towards the BJP. He had also alleged that Sood was involved in a cover-up of the Lankesh murder case.

Sood Denied Allegations

Sood denied the allegations and said that he was being targeted for his work. He said that he had done his job with utmost integrity and that he had no political affiliations, a Hindustan Times report stated.

The transfer of Sood from the Bengaluru city police commissioner was seen as a major setback for the Congress government in Karnataka. It was also seen as a victory for the BJP, which had been accusing Sood of being biased against the party.

Sood Faces Criticism from Congress Leaders Over Alleged Bias

Six years later, in March 2023, as the director general of police (DGP), Sood faced criticism from DK Shivakumar, Congress Karnataka president, who accused the state police of unfairly targeting Congress workers while ignoring the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivakumar warned that if the Congress party returned to power, it would take action against Sood and labelled him as a “BJP agent”.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president even called the DGP "nalayak" and said Congress will take a strict action against him, after coming to power.

Shivakumar had previously told reports that the DGP is 'Nalayak' (useless) and unfit for his job. He further said that how many more days, he [Sood] will continue to be BJP's stooge.

Shivakumar's salvo against him came after he registered 25 cases against Congress leaders and none against BJP leaders in Karnataka.

'We have also written to the Election Commission about his duty and conduct,” Shivakumar had told reporters.

Shivakumar's vow to take serious action against him

Shivakumar further stated that if they win the assembly election, they would be taking serious action against Sood and that a case must be filed against him for not discharging his duties properly.

In March, a controversy erupted when BJP workers erected an arch in Mandya, honouring Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, who are claimed by some to have killed the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. However, historians dispute this claim. The arch was constructed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandya.

Shivakumar criticised the 59-year-old police chief for not taking action against those responsible for the controversial arch.

Sood Appointed as CBI Director Amidst Controversy

The appointment of Praveen Sood as the new CBI director on Sunday came a day after the Congress swept to power in Karnataka, winning 135 of the 224 seats.

Sood's appointment has been met with criticism from some quarters, who have accused him of being biased towards the BJP. However, the government has defended the appointment, saying that Sood is a highly qualified and experienced officer who is capable of leading the CBI.

It remains to be seen how Sood will fare as the new CBI director. He will face a number of challenges, including the ongoing investigation into the Rafale deal and the allegations of corruption against several top politicians.