Former Karnataka CM D V Sadananda Gowda Loses ₹3 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has been the latest victim of the cyber crime, who have swindled Rs three lakh from his three bank accounts.
Sadananda Gowda said that he realised about hacking his account on Tuesday night, while he was going through the messages in the phone.
The hacked accounts belonged to HDFC, SBI and Axis banks and the hackers had transferred Rs one lakh each from the three accounts through UPI transactions. Gowda said that he would be lodging a complaint with the cyber crime police.
