Karnataka SBI Money Heist: Masked Robbers With Country-Made Pistols Loot Cash And Gold; VIDEO

Vijayawada: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka's Vijayapura district, where armed robbers looted a State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Tuesday, September 16. The masked robbers dressed in military uniform stormed SBI's Chadchan branch in the district. They were carrying country-made pistols and other weapons.

According to reports, the masked men looted 50 kg of gold and nearly Rs 8 crore in cash before fleeing from the spot. However, the police are yet to confirm the exact amount robbed by the robbers.

VIDEO | Vijayapura, Karnataka: A gang of masked men struck at State Bank of India branch looting cash and gold worth crores on Tuesday evening. Police have launched manhunt to nab the criminals.





The criminals tied up the bank manager, cashier, and other staff before executing the robbery, reported India Today. A huge crowd gathered outside the bank. After receiving the information, the police also reached the SBI branch and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered against the unknown masked men. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the robbers.