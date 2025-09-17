 Karnataka SBI Money Heist: Masked Robbers With Country-Made Pistols Loot Cash And Gold; VIDEO
Karnataka SBI Money Heist: Masked Robbers With Country-Made Pistols Loot Cash And Gold; VIDEO

Armed robbers looted a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Karnataka's Vijayawada on Tuesday. According to reports, the masked men looted 50 kg of gold and nearly Rs 8 crore in cash before fleeing from the spot.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka SBI Money Heist: Masked Robbers With Country-Made Pistols Loot Cash And Gold (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Vijayawada: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka's Vijayapura district, where armed robbers looted a State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Tuesday, September 16. The masked robbers dressed in military uniform stormed SBI's Chadchan branch in the district. They were carrying country-made pistols and other weapons.

According to reports, the masked men looted 50 kg of gold and nearly Rs 8 crore in cash before fleeing from the spot. However, the police are yet to confirm the exact amount robbed by the robbers.

Visuals From The Spot:

The criminals tied up the bank manager, cashier, and other staff before executing the robbery, reported India Today. A huge crowd gathered outside the bank. After receiving the information, the police also reached the SBI branch and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

A case has been registered against the unknown masked men. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the robbers.

