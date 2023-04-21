Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik summoned by CBI for questioning in ₹300 crore bribery case, days after controversial comments on PM Modi

Days after his explosive interview with senior journalist Karan Thapar where he made some shocking claims about PM Modi in relation to the Pulwama incident, corruption, and Central government's functioning, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been called for questioning by the CBI on April 28 in connection with his claim that he was offered a ₹300-crore bribe to clear two files during his stint in J&K.

According to news reports, the questioning will pertain to the Reliance Insurance matter, which allegedly involved Ram Madhav, a BJP leader, pressurizing Satya Pal Malik to authorize the scheme during his tenure as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse here for "certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth ₹2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)