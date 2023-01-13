Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi tests Covid positive twice in 2 weeks, on 24x7 external oxygen support

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi test Covid positive twice in 2 weeks, on 24x7 external oxygen support | Instagram

New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Friday revealed in an Instagram post that he is on 24x7 external oxygen after contracting Covid-19 twice in two weeks and deep pneumonia.

The 59-year old in a social media post said that he was airlifted to London from Mexico after three weeks of confinement.

Lalit Modi thanks son & his doctors

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london," wrote Lalit in his instagram post along with his picture from the hospital bed.

"The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," he added.

"With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen," wrote Modi along with pictures of two doctors.

"I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind. Not to forget the @vistajet crew. Who were better then par excellence. Thank u my friend @thomasflohrvista," he added.

Last year, Lalit Modi had made his relationship with Sushmita official on social media, with a note and an array of photos. However, the duo haven't been spotted much post making their relationship public, leading to various speculations.

(with agency inputs)