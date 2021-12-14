Former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, 5 ex-legislators join Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the Punjab Assmebly Polls 2022, former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, ex-legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike and some other local leaders joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress on Tuesday.

On Saturday, December 12, Amarinder Singh's new party announced 10 district presidents and three spokespersons.

According to General Secretary in-charge, organisation, Kamal Saini, the people who are given charge of the spokespersons are Pritpal Singh Balliewal, Prince Khullar and Sandeep Gorsi who is also an Advocate.

The district presidents include Jagmohan Sharma for Ludhiana Urban, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki for SBS Nagar (Nawanshahar), Sandeep Singh Brar for Faridkot, Harinder Singh Jaurkian for Bathinda Urban, Prof Bhupinder Singh for Bathinda Rural, Capt MS Bedi for Fazilka, Satinderpal Singh Satha for Ludhiana Rural, Jeevan Dass Bawa for Mansa, KK Malhotra for Patiala Urban and Navdeep Singh Mokha for Sangrur, according to the release by the party.

"The presidents of the remaining districts are being appointed in a day or two," Saini said.

Former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, ex-legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike and some other local leaders joined Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress today. #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/BB3K3spbBN — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, Pritpal Singh Baliawal, who resigned from the Congress, joined former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress, on Sunday said that decision to form an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party has been taken in principle and seat adjustment will be announced soon.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year. In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 05:59 PM IST