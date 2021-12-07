Punjab polls: Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over seat sharing

Mohali: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had a luncheon meeting on Tuesday with Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab election in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at his residence in Mohinder Bagh, Siswan of Mohali amid talks of seat-sharing between the two parties ahead of 2022 Punjab elections.

Capt. (ret.) Amarinder Singh earlier on Monday announced that his party Punjab Lok Congress will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party.

"In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (SAD Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," said Singh.

Notably, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fighting with current state Punjab PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a long-term ally of the BJP, parted ways with the NDA-led government last year at the Centre over the issue of farm laws which have now been repealed.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

