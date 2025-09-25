Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches 'Digital Book' To Document Injustice Against Party Workers | Photo Credit: PTI

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh): In a strong show of support for his party cadre, YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a pioneering Digital Book aimed at documenting instances of alleged political victimisation and injustice faced by YSRCP leaders and workers under the current TDP-led NDA government.

About The Digital Platform

The digital platform, enables users to directly upload details of the injustices they have encountered, effectively creating a permanent, verifiable record, as Jagan referred to it as a "digital diary of truth." To ensure accessibility for all, especially those who may not be tech-savvy, the party has also introduced an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) grievance registration facility via 040-49171718. Through this, victims can report their experiences over a phone call.

Speaking at the launch, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that the Digital Book is not merely symbolic. "Every incident recorded here will be the foundation for action. Once the YSRCP returns to power, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be established to thoroughly investigate each case. Even if the perpetrators have retired, relocated, or are living abroad--we will track them down and bring them to justice," he declared.

Taking a swipe at critics, Jagan added, "Those who spread propaganda about so-called 'Red Books' will now witness how a Digital Book of Truth and Justice actually works." He reiterated his party's commitment to safeguarding its cadre, asserting that the YSRCP would not rest until every injustice is addressed and every wrongdoer held accountable.

With the political temperature in Andhra Pradesh heating up ahead of the next electoral battle, the launch of this digital initiative signals a renewed strategy by the YSRCP to mobilise its base and counter what it calls "state-sponsored political persecution." Earlier, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President reiterated that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has acquired an unprecedented anti-incumbency factor in a short span, with widespread public dissatisfaction over alleged cheating of all sections of people, rampant corruption, nepotism, and deterioration in law and order.

Addressing the party's extended meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the coalition has failed on multiple fronts and is resorting to vindictive politics. He assured party cadre and leaders that a "digital book" will record all instances of harassment, and the party will settle accounts in the coming days.

