PM Modi Urges Indians To Switch To ‘Swadeshi Tech’: What Are The Indian Alternatives For WhatsApp, Google Maps, Gmail, Powerpoint?

In a push for technological self-reliance, PM Narendra Modi has called on Indians to adopt homegrown digital platforms as alternatives to global tech giants. Highlighting the importance of 'Swadeshi Tech,' PM Modi emphasised the need to support Indian innovation to strengthen the nation’s digital ecosystem. This also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on India and increased H1-B visa fee to $100,000.

Here are Indian alternatives to some of the most popular global tech platforms that we use in our everyday lives:

1. WhatsApp – Arattai

Arattai, developed by Zoho Corporation, is a secure messaging app designed to rival WhatsApp. Offering end-to-end encryption, group chats, and multimedia sharing, Arattai claims to offer privacy and seamless communication for Indian users. With a focus on data security and local servers, it aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, but whether it will be as widely adopted as WhatsApp, remains to be seen.

Arattai |

2. Google Maps – Mappls

Mappls, created by MapmyIndia, is a decent alternative to Google Maps. This Indian navigation platform provides detailed maps, real-time traffic updates, and location-based services tailored for India’s diverse geography. From urban streets to rural routes, Mappls claims to offer precise navigation and local insights.

Mappls |

3. Microsoft Word / Google Docs – Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer, another offering from Zoho Corporation, is a powerful word-processing tool that competes with Microsoft Word. This cloud-based platform supports collaborative editing, advanced formatting, and integration with other Zoho apps, making it ideal for professionals and businesses seeking a Swadeshi alternative.

Zoho Writer |

4. Microsoft Excel – Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet steps in as India’s answer to Microsoft Excel. This spreadsheet software offers intuitive data analysis, charting tools, and real-time collaboration features. Designed to meet the needs of businesses and individuals, Zoho Sheet is a versatile and locally developed solution.

Zoho Sheet |

5. Microsoft PowerPoint – Zoho Show

For presentations, Zoho Show emerges as a strong alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint. This Indian platform enables users to create visually appealing slideshows with easy-to-use templates and collaborative features, ensuring seamless teamwork and professional outputs. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw uses Zoho Show at his recent Cabinet briefing, instead of Powerpoint.

6. Gmail – Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail is an efficient alternative to Gmail. With a clean interface, sevral email management tools, and integration with Zoho’s suite of productivity apps, it caters to both personal and professional users while prioritising data privacy on Indian servers.

Zoho Mail |

7. Adobe Sign – Zoho Sign

Zoho Sign is India’s answer to Adobe Sign, providing a secure platform for digital signatures and document verification. With legally binding e-signatures, seamless workflow integration, and compliance with Indian regulations, Zoho Signcould be the alternate choice for businesses going digital.

Zoho Sign |

8. Amazon – Flipkart

E-commerce has become a part of our daily lives, and so has Amazon. Its competitor, Flipkart stands tall as a Swadeshi alternative to Amazon. Offering a vast range of products, from electronics to fashion, Flipkart supports local sellers and provides a user-friendly shopping experience tailored to Indian consumers.