Food processing park in Aurangabad to come up by year end

A food processing industry park will come up in the Bidkin node of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district by the end of the year, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced this project earlier this year and state industries minister Subhash Desai held a review meeting on Thursday to go over the plans, the official said.

The project will come up on 517 acres of land in the Bidkin node of the DMIC, of which 60 acres are already developed, he said, adding that the work on the park will be completed by the end of this year.

"The park will help entrepreneurs, self-help groups and farmers establish their businesses and boost the agriculture sector," said Desai, who is also the guardian minister of the district.