Flashback: When Sushma Swaraj shared a very special Karva Chauth message

Few deaths feel as personal as Sushma Swaraj’s. The former External Affairs Minister left a gigantic hole in India’s political scene. Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019 – the day parliament revoked Article 370 and her last tweet was about it as well.

Swaraj was a fiery orator and able administrator, whose strength of character and deep humility earned her friends across the political spectrum. In later years, she also showed her softer side, mostly on Twitter where she was hailed for humanising the Ministry of External Affairs, which always felt like a cold bureaucratic machine for most Indians.

When she was EAM, the idea existed that no Indian stranded anywhere in the world was alone. She also showcased her loving side – often with husband Swaraj Kaushal in tow – and they gave many people relationship goals. And last Karva Chauth, she had written: “Heartiest greetings on Karwa Chauth.”