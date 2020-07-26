Flashback: When PM Modi visited Kargil and interacted with soldiers in 1999

On the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, PM Modi paid tributes to the armed forces for their valour in defending the country's territory.
PM Modi recalled his visit to Kargil back in 1999. During the time, he was working for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. In 2019, PM Modi had shared pictures of his visit to Kargil. "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," he had tweeted.
In his 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi also remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee was the Prime Minister when the Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan in Kargil war.
A part of Vajpayee's Independence Day speech was also played on 'Mann Ki Baat', in which he said that the Kargil War has given us another mantra.
PM Modi also reminded the nation of Pakistan's 'backstabbing'. "India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but as it is said it is the nature of wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. People of such nature think evil even of those who do good to them. That is why in response to India's friendly endeavours Pakistan tried to backstab. But the world witnessed the valour and strength of India's brave forces." the Prime Minister added.
