Flashback: When PM Modi visited Kargil and interacted with soldiers in 1999

On the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address, PM Modi paid tributes to the armed forces for their valour in defending the country's territory.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Kargil back in 1999. During the time, he was working for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. In 2019, PM Modi had shared pictures of his visit to Kargil. "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," he had tweeted.