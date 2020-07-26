From Kargil war to COVID-19: Highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today (Sunday). In his address, PM Modi paid tributes to the armed forces on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

"Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago, on this day our Army won the Kargil war. India can never forget circumstances under which the war was fought. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts," he said.

"India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but as it is said it is the nature of wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. People of such nature think evil even of those who do good to them. That is why in response to India's friendly endeavours Pakistan tried to backstab. But the world witnessed the valour and strength of India's brave forces." the Prime Minister added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that India's recovery rate and fatality rate are better as compared to other countries. However, he added that we must remain vigilant. "Today, COVID19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people,but threat of Coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. "RakshaBandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people and organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner. Many are linking it to 'Vocal for Local' & that is right," he said and added, "The joy of celebrating festival increases when it helps expand the business of people in our society, in our neighbourhood & make it a joyous festival for them too."

He also urged people to take resolve on August 15 for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties.