Five killed as train rams into vehicles in UP's Shahjahanpur

Lucknow: Five persons were killed and several others were injured when Chandigarh-Lucknow Express train rammed into a truck and motorbike at Hulasnagar Railway crossing in Shahjahanpur district early Thursday morning due to the negligence of the gateman.

The Circle Officer Tilhar Police Station said that the accident occurred at 5.10 am when the gateman at Hulasnagar Railway Crossing got the information late about the Chandigarh-Lucknow Express passing through the crossing.

Eyewitnesses said that several vehicles were on the railway track before the gateman could rush to close the gates. The driver of the speeding express train blew several whistles and applied the emergency brake but before it could halt the train hit a truck, a motorbike and a few people crossing the track on foot.

The truck and motorbike were dragged to about 100 metres before the train could finally stop. The Police and Rapid Action Force rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation with the help of villagers.

Three persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. Injured have been admitted at Shahjahanpur district hospital. A few injured were later shifted to Batreilly after their condition deteriorated.

Due to the huge impact after the train hitting the truck, the engine of the train was badly damaged. The Railway officials also rushed to the spot and cleared the track. The train was finally allowed to leave for Lucknow after an engine was brought in from Roza. It was delayed for over three and half hours due to the accident.

