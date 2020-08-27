Covid-19: Special vigil for 4 UP cities

Lucknow: In the view of rising coronavirus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials to keep strict vigil in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur.

The state’s Covid-19 tally crossed 2.08 lakh on Thursday including 3,200 deaths.

CM asked officials to further strengthen the medical facilities in the four districts in view of the Covid-19 situation. These cities are reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases everyday despite weekend lockdowns.

The state capital Lucknow is at the top since the past fortnight and reports over 800 new cases everyday.

“He has stressed up on contact-tracing, door-to-door surveys and medical testing. Adityanath expressed satisfaction over 50 lakh Covid-19 tests being conducted in the state so far,” the government said in a statement.

The chief minister reiterated that fogging and sanitization drive should be continued on every Saturday and Sunday which is proving helpful in not only breaking the chain of the coronavirus but also in checking communicable diseases. He directed all the district magistrates to ensure closure of markets on weekends.

On Tuesday, Allahabad High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic. The court had also suggested longer lockdown in some parts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

NSA against Lakhimpur rape, murder case accused

Lucknow: The UP govt will invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against accused Dilshad in the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim. "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given directions to take strict against criminals in the case. He said that action should also be taken against criminals under NSA," a release by Information & PR Dept said.

The State government will ensure hearing of the case by a fast track court and will get the accused punished. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nimgaun area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.