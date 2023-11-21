Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Holds 3 ‘Fake Babas’ Hostage, Strips Them For Trespassing Into His Delhi Residence; Broadcasts Assault LIVE On Instagram

The power-lifter went live on Instagram throughout the incident. | Instagram

New Delhi: Instagram fitness influencer and power-lifter Rajat Dalal, known for his extreme fitness videos, had uninvited guests at his house when three fake 'babas' or people disguised as 'sadhus' entered his house. However, whatever happened after that, took everyone by surprise and shock. The fake babas or the imposters were locked up by the influencer and were slapped, held hostage and stripped by Rajat Dalal, who claimed that the three men had entered his Delhi house with nefarious intentions. The power-lifter went live on Instagram throughout the incident.

In the three clips shared on Instagram, the body-builder captured the entire sequence. In the first clip, he records the entire incident on his mobile phone and shows the three "fake babas" sitting near the gate of his house.

Influencer loses cool, threatens the three fake babas

He soon exposes the three people and proves they are fake as the three men fail to answer even simple questions or recite the Hanuman Chalisa or the Gayatri Mantra.

The influencer then loses his cool, abuses the three men and threatens them using a hammer. He also slaps one of the three people and tells them to reveal their true identity.

Further, he asks them if they have an Aadhaar card. He later claimed that the Aadhaar cards were fake. The situation turns tense and the power-lifter then makes the three people slap each other.

What actually happened?

Later, in a clarification video of sorts, and speaking while driving his car, Rajat Dalal provided an update on the incident. He claimed in the video that one of the people entered the house while two others were standing outside and that the three people were dressed like 'sadhus.' However, in a contradictory statement, he then added that he made all three people come inside the house in the verandah but then went on to say that they "trespassed" into his property.

The influencer claimed in his video that the police also found the Aadhaar IDs of the sadhus as fake and advised everyone to be safe from such people. He said he released the video so that people could understand what happened and why he beat up the three people.

He also added that he was concerned that those people could have "robbed" him and that though no case was filed, he had reported the incident in the police station. "India lost the match, and that had already pissed me off. Those people were not even aware what was Lord Ram's brother's name and didn't even know about Gayatri Mantra. The issue is not about any religion but about your safety. These people have nothing to lose." He also claimed that those people could be "illegal immigrants" and told everyone to be cautious.

