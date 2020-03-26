'First step in the right direction': Rahul Gandhi showers praise after FM announces coronavirus relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore

Announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

Niramala Sitharaman announced an insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person for sanitation workers, ASHA workers, doctors, nurses and paramedics who are on the frontlines of the corona battle.

For 80 crore poor -- or two-third of the population -- over and above 5 kg of rice or wheat that is already given, another 5 kg per person will be given free through the Public Distribution System. Besides, one kg of preferred and region-specific choice of a pulse will also be given, said Sitharaman.

"The government will ensure that no person remains without food in this period of lockdown," she said while unveiling features of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme.