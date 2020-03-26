From Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to Hero Cycles, here is how India Inc is helping fight coronavirus in the country

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

The company has extended an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. It has setup a dedicated 100-bed centre for patients who test positive for COVID-19. The company’s foundation, in partnership with local NGOs, has started providing free meals to people across various cities to offer necessary livelihood relief. RIL’s some other initiatives include building of a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, expediting import of additional COVID-19 test kits and consumables for effective testing, enhancing its production capacities to produce Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 100,000 face-masks per day, collaborating with Microsoft Teams for providing digital connectivity, etc.

Hero Cycles

The Group has allocated Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund in order to address and mitigate the impact of this outbreak on partners and the community at large and is reaching out to state governments to offer help in the time of a national health emergency. The company has also set up an Emergency Monitoring Cell to monitor the economic repercussions of the pandemic and its impact on its supply chains. The Emergency Monitoring Cell is overseeing the medical requirements of its employees and their families along with support for communities around key manufacturing facilities. The organization has mandated work from home for all possible functions and is ensuring business continuity through its state-of-the-art IT systems.

Titagarh Group

In addition to continued emphasis on awareness through electronic means and adhering to maintaining hygiene, Titagarh is taking additional measures to not only meet the requirement of extended lock down of 21 days but also to ensure employees safety and well-being. A dedicated helpline providing medical assistance as well as counseling by an expert has been formed, employees have been advised not to go out and contact the home delivery services for essential items. Employee facing any emergency will be provided assistancein terms of transport to medical centre for tests and treatment.

ABB India Limited

The company has been adopting all the measures in the interest of the society and is following the orders of the local authorities. The company is taking all precautionary measures and preventive actions aimed at minimizing risks related to COVID-19 ensuring the well-being of the people.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

SAM & Co has established a senior leadership COVID-19 Response Team with the dual objective of ensuring the health, safety and well-being of the people and ensuring business continuity. The company has implemented work from home after comprehensive review of IT infrastructure readiness and support capabilities. The company has also set-up a repository of COVID19-related resources on health and well-being providing information on hygiene, prevention, social-distancing, quarantine measures, symptoms, treatment, testing facilities, hospital contacts, encouraged connectivity through daily team chats, video check-ins and online learning sessions. Various protocols for contact tracing and responding to emergencies have been put in place.

Omron Automation Private Limited

The company’s all offices and warehouses have been closed and employees have been advised to work from home. A dedicated communication portal has been set up. The company is continuously updating the customers and business partners about the changing situation.