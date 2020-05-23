First case of HIV+ testing positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: For the third day in a row, Karnataka reported over 100 new cases of Covid-19. On Friday, the state reported 138 new Covid positive cases of which 111 or 80% are returnees from Maharashtra, taking the total in the state to 1,743.

For three days it was Mandya district that reported the maximum number of Covid cases, but on Friday, Chikkaballapura district to­ok the top spot with 47 cases, followed by Hassan (14) and Raichur, 10. All those who tested positive in Chikkaballapura on Friday are all returnees from Maharashtra.

In Bengaluru Urban, 5 new cases were reported.

Meanwhile, in a new development, an HIV patient has tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time in Bengaluru, and doctors are closely monitoring how he responds to prevailing treatment protocols. He was taken to a hospital with influenza-like illness and was infected with Covid-19. He’s suffering from pneumonia too. Admitted at ICU of a hospital for 3 days, he has been administered high flow nasal oxygen to assist breathing. “We have seen many patients with co-morbidities, but it is the first time in Bengaluru a patient immunocompromised with HIV has tested positive for Covid,” doctors told media.

Meanwhile, Karnataka go­vt said it would bear the travel expense of migrant workers till May 31. —Shankar Raj