We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
India

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:45 PM IST

First cabinet meeting by newly-appointed Punjab CM to be held today at 8 PM

Meanwhile, soon after taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister, Channi had ordered a major administrative reshuffle.
ANI
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | Photo: ANI

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday informed that a formal cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 8 pm today.

Addressing media's query on whether new names will be included in the state cabinet, Randhawa said, "Only High Command and CM knows about the new names." The Deputy CM also mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said that he does not need much security and reduce the number.

The comments came after Randhawa had a meeting with Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and working president Kuljit Singh Nagra.

Senior IAS officer Hussan Lal was appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in place of Tejveer Singh, while Rahul Tiwari was appointed as Special Principal Secretary replacing Gurkeerat Kirpal Singh, a close aide of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:45 PM IST
