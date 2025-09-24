1st Arrest In Pahalgam Terror Attack: 26-Year-Old Teacher Held From Kulgam For Aiding LeT Terrorists

Visuals from Pahalgam rerror Attack site | File Image

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir), September 24: In a breakthrough for security forces, police have arrested a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. The arrest reportedly took place in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and is seen as an important step in dismantling terror support networks in the region.

LeT Operative Identified as Local Teacher

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Kataria, a seasonal teacher and resident of Kulgam. According to police, Yousuf was actively associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and its shadow outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). Investigations revealed that he had supplied logistical support and equipment to terrorists who were killed in the recent Dachigam forest encounter, codenamed Operation Mahadev.

Evidence Linked Him to Terrorists

Reports suggest that the police said that the arrest was made after examining weapons and equipment recovered from the encounter site. The forensic analysis confirmed Yousuf’s role in helping the terrorists operating in the Pahalgam area. His involvement included providing material assistance that aided their movement and operations in South Kashmir.

Judicial Custody Ordered

After his arrest, Yousuf was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. Officials stated that this arrest marks a crucial success in cutting off the supply chain and logistics that support LeT/TRF modules in Kashmir.

Significance of the Arrest

It is believed that the development will weaken the underground network that provides safe passage, resources and equipment to terrorists in South Kashmir. By targeting local supporters, authorities aim to restrict the reach of terror groups in the Pahalgam region and ensure greater security for the area.