FIR lodged against Akhil Giri in Delhi and West Bengal over comments on the president, BJP continues protest rallies

Kolkata/New Delhi: Along with West Bengal, FIRs were also lodged against TMC minister Akhil Giri in the national capital for his comments against President Droupadi Murmu.

BJP MP and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution Locket Chatterjee on Sunday lodged a FIR against Giri at New Delhi’s North Avenue and demanded strict action against the TMC minister of state for correctional homes.

"After almost 48 hours, the TMC has not taken any action against Akhil Giri, and despite being a woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not issued any statement for insulting a woman."This proves that the Trinamool Congress doesn’t have any respect for Dalit people. "Akhil Giri should come to Delhi and accept an apology from the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan, and we demand Giri's arrest immediately," said the actor-turned-politician.

Giri made the comment in the presence of TMC ministers

Locket also claimed that while Giri and other TMC leaders were present at the rally when Giri made the remark about the President, TMC Minister for Women and Child Welfare Sashi Panja was also present.

Countering Locket’s claim, Sashi said that she, along with others, had stopped Giri's speech while he was commenting on the president.

Locket’s allegations are her own. We had stopped Giri from furthering his speech. "The TMC does not support Giri's comment, and the comment made is personal to Giri," Sashi added.

Adivasi tribes had gathered around the TMC minister's convoy

Meanwhile, the Adivasi tribes had gathered around TMC minister Jyotshna Mandi’s convoy at Bankura on Sunday while she was on her way to work.

Jyotshna, who also belongs to the Adivasi clan, said that she also doesn't like Giri's comment, and the Adivasi protestors slammed Giri and said that they don’t want to get "degraded" further by anyone.

However, the BJP held protest rallies across the state again, demanding Giri's suspension, and also demonstrated outside TMC's minister of state's residence for correctional homes in Contai, Midnapore.

