Fire breaks out in Kotwali police station, no injury

Patna: A fire broke out in the Kotwali police station of Patna on Thursday morning but there was no report of any injury, a police officer said.

The fire broke out in the first floor of police station probably due to short circuit around 7:30 am, Kotwali police station SHO Ram Shankar Singh said.

No one has been injured in the incident, he said adding that the fire has been doused with the help of fire tenders which were pressed into service to control it. Many files and documents were gutted in the incident, police said.