FIR filed against former AMU students union chief

"Muslims always practised restraint. From 1947 to 2020, never tried to break the country... Otherwise we cannot be stopped. We are of a 'kaum' (community) where if we decide to ruin, we will not leave and can 'finish' any country," he had said.

Later, when contacted, Hasan said his statement was being selectively shown and was being taken out context by some people.

"What I had said was that Muslims would be ready to fight for the country and destroy any other country including Pakistan if they are handled with trust and love," he said.