AMU to file FIR over police action against students

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has decided to file an FIR against police action against students on December 15, said the varsity spokesperson on Tuesday.

"The vice-chancellor has decided to file an FIR against the police action against the students on December 15. A complaint letter in this regard is being drafted," AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar told reporters here. He said that it has been observed that police "caused a lot of damage" on the campus and "brutally assaulted" students.