Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in CAA awareness campaign

Jaipur: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went door-to-door in Muslim-dominated areas in Jaipur on Sunday and explained about CAA.

Accompanied by post-holders of state BJP and elected representatives, she undertook a public outreach programme and also addressed party cadre on the issue of CAA.

Speaking to media she said, in a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but no one has the right to indulge in violence. She criticised Congress President Sonia Gandhi for not condemning violence during protests.

“Sonia Gandhi extended support to protesters but did not condemn violence. They promised citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, but did not give and when we gave, they are opposing. This is hypocrisy by the Congress,” said Sitharaman.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of supporting persons who wanted to destabilise the country she said, “This is not the Congress that fought for the freedom movement. Rahul Gandhi stands by those who are part of the tukde tukde gang. This is a different Congress. One that just appeases.”

Sitharaman termed Gehlot as the chief minister who wrote a letter to the Centre to provide citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries and forgot about it.

She questioned Gehlot’s intention over his opposing CAA and advised him to listen to his own deputy chief minister. “Chief Minister should think about the Kota deaths and take action, instead he is worried about the shifting of his minority votes.”

Meanwhile, the battle within Congress continues unabated. Health Minister Raghu Sharma hit back at deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot by saying Public Works Department (PWD) is also responsible for the condition of the JK Lon Hospital in Kota.

This is a direct attack on Pilot after his statement on Saturday where he said accountability should be fixed with regard to the Kota issue. Sharma’s statement stems from the fact that Pilot heads the PWD department, which carries out repairs in government buildings. The Kota hospital was badly run down and in need of repairs.