'Finally Swamy has qualified to be one of our ministers': Twitter roast Subramanian for 'Goddess Lakshmi' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that the only way to improve the condition of the Indian currency is to inscribe the image of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes.

While answering a question about an image of God Ganesha on the Indonesian currency, the BJP leader said, "I am in favour of placing the image of goddess Lakshmi on Rs 10,000 currency notes. Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. Indonesia has also recovered from the crisis by placing the idol of Ganesha on its currency notes. Nobody should feel bad about this," he said after addressing a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

However, Twitter brutally trolled the Rajya Sabha MP. "Finally Mr.Swamy has qualified to be one of our ministers. Harvard Economics 101," said a user.

"Instead of inscribing Goddess Lakshmi's picture on currency notes Modiji should replace RBI's logo with Kuber Maharaj's picture. If nothing works, Mukesh Ambani's picture can be used as a last resort," said another user.

